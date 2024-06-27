Enoch Morisson accepts Kotoko’s contract termination in good fate

Sports News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Enoch Morrison, the midfielder, has expressed his acceptance of the termination of his contract by Asante Kotoko in a positive manner.



According to a report by Ghanaweb.live, the Porcupine Warriors have chosen to part ways with the attacking midfielder after the 2023/24 football season.



In an interview with Kessben FM regarding this recent development, Enoch Morrison stated



Read full articlethat it is indeed disheartening.



Nevertheless, he has decided to embrace it with optimism and move forward.



He mentioned that while it is somewhat painful for him, as he had hoped to complete his contract satisfactorily and depart peacefully, he will not allow this news to discourage him as a player.



Enoch Morrison expressed his determination to accept the situation gracefully and continue his career.



Although he has not yet determined his next destination, sources suggest that he is being pursued by several clubs in the Ghana Premier League.