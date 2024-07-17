Enzo Fernandes apologises for his role in ‘racist’ France song

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Enzo Fernandes, a Chelsea star, has publicly apologized on Instagram for his involvement in the 'racist' chants directed at France's black players.



The video, recorded by Fernandes, shows him and other members of Argentina's national team singing the song after their Copa America victory against Colombia.



Chelsea is currently investigating the incident, which involved their second most expensive player and his teammates making derogatory remarks about French players.