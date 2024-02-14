Equatorial Guinea suspends Emilio Nsue indefinitely

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Equatorial Guinea's football federation has imposed an indefinite suspension on striker Emilio Nsue, citing serious indiscipline during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



Despite his notable achievement as the tournament's top scorer, Nsue's behaviour has resulted in his suspension.



In addition to Nsue, midfielder Iban Salvador of National Thunder has also been suspended following an incident on January 29th in Abidjan, a day after the team's elimination from the competition. The incident reportedly caused a delay in the squad's return to Equatorial Guinea.



Despite the suspension, Nsue was in Abidjan to receive the Golden Boot award for being the top scorer at the Nations Cup final, where Ivory Coast triumphed over Nigeria. Nsue, with 22 goals, holds the title of Equatorial Guinea's all-time leading international scorer.



The National Thunder's next competitive fixtures are scheduled for June, where they will participate in two 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The impact of Nsue's suspension on his participation in these games remains uncertain.