Ernest Nuamah delivers assist in Lyon's 1-0 victory over OGC Nice

Sports News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ernest Nuamah showcased an outstanding performance on Friday night, contributing to Olympique Lyon's triumph over OGC Nice in the French Ligue 1.



The talented winger played a crucial role in Lyon's victory by providing the assist for the only goal of the match in the 22nd minute, setting up Orel Mangala.



The Round 22 encounter of the ongoing French Ligue 1 campaign saw Lyon secure the lead in the first half, and despite OGC Nice's efforts after the break, they couldn't find a way back, resulting in a narrow defeat.



Ernest Nuamah, who started the match, demonstrated his skills and lasted for 79 minutes before being substituted by Rayan Cherki.



In the current season, the Black Stars winger has made 18 appearances for Olympique Lyon, contributing one goal and two assists. His performance in the recent victory highlights his valuable contribution to the team in the ongoing French Ligue 1 campaign.



