Ernest Nuamah lauds compatriot Kudus on achieving 100 take-ons this season

Sports News of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah, who is currently part of Olympique Lyon, has publicly shown his admiration for his compatriot Mohammed Kudus for successfully completing an impressive 100 take-ons this season.



Nuamah shared his thoughts on Twitter in response to a post from West Ham United, the club where Kudus currently plays.



West Ham's tweet highlighted Kudus' remarkable feat, prompting Nuamah to reply with a concise yet meaningful message: "Ohene ????????????".



