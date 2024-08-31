Ernest Nuamah's Fulham transfer on the verge of collapse

Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The anticipated transfer of Ernest Nuamah to Fulham is reportedly on the brink of failure due to emerging complications, as stated by prominent football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.



What was once considered a deal close to finalization is now off the table. Fulham had been diligently pursuing the Ghanaian winger, who had also attracted interest from Everton prior to



the Cottagers taking over the negotiations. Manager Marco Silva expressed a strong desire to incorporate the speedy forward into his team.



Nuamah, who signed with Belgian club RWD Molenbeek on August 30, 2023, was subsequently loaned to French club Lyon for the remainder of the season. The Ligue 1 team holds a purchase option valued at €25 million, along with an additional €4.5 million in potential bonuses.