Ernst Middendorp: Former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko coach sacked in South Africa

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ernst Middendorp, the former coach of Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, has been released by Cape Town Spurs following their relegation from the Premier Soccer League.



The decision was reached through mutual agreement after a challenging 2023/24 season for the South African club. Under Middendorp's guidance, Cape Town Spurs managed to win only six matches, draw five, and suffer 19 defeats, ultimately finishing last in the league with 23 points.



This outcome is a significant setback for the experienced 65-year-old manager, who has previously led various South African clubs including Maritzburg United, Chippa United, Kaizer Chiefs, Swallows FC, and Golden Arrows.