You are here: HomeSports2024 02 21Article 1918073

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Esme Mends: GFA appoints ex-Hearts of Oak player as Club Licensing Manager

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Esme Mends Esme Mends

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Esme Mends as Club Licensing Manager and administrative assistant to the National Teams Department.

The former Ghana Premier League winner, who recently hanged his boots after a career that spanned 12-years, takes over from Julius Ben Emunah who has been moved to head the Competitions Department.

Esme Mends played for the defunct Real Sportive in Tema for three seasons before joining Accra Hearts of Oak in 2008 where he won the Ghana Premier League in 2009.

He later featured for clubs in Oman and South Africa before calling time on his career in 2016.

He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Sports coaching at the University of Education at Winneba.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Governs Agbodza

Minority caucus warns against further delays on anti-gay bill approval

Businessleading business icon

Cedi and dollar notes

Cedi experiences 3.66% depreciation against the US dollar since January 1

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay celebrates birthday with donation to Korle Bu pediatric surgery unit

Africaleading africa news icon

Olawuyi, a veterinarian technologist, had been taking care of the university's lions for nine years

Lion kills zookeeper at Nigeria's Obafemi Awolowo University

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Mensah Thompson

The disbarment of Neequay-Tetteh, is govt trying to resurrect a dead ‘ghost’