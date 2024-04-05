Ethiopia's Bamlak Weyesa to officiate Dreams FC vs Stade Malien on Sunday

Sports News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Top referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa has been selected to officiate the important match between Dreams Football Club and Stade Malien in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The Ethiopian referee, who has extensive experience in African and international competitions, including the FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, will ensure that the game is played according to the rules.



He will be supported by assistant referees from Lesotho and Comoros.



The match will take place on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with Dreams FC holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg.