You are here: HomeSports2024 07 05Article 1957481

Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

    

Source: BBC

Eto'o fined $200,000 but escapes match-fixing charge

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Samuel Eto'o was elected president of the Cameroonian Football Federation in December 2021 Samuel Eto'o was elected president of the Cameroonian Football Federation in December 2021

Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), has been fined $200,000 by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for breaching ethics by signing a contract with betting company 1XBET.

However, there was insufficient evidence to pursue match-fixing allegations against him. Eto'o's lawyers plan to appeal the verdict.

1XBET sponsors Cameroon's top football divisions and international teams, while Fifa's regulations prohibit involvement in football betting.

Last July, a group of amateur clubs in Cameroon called for Eto'o's resignation, citing concerns over his relationship with 1XBET and irregularities at Fecafoot.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment