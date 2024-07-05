Eto'o fined $200,000 but escapes match-fixing charge

Sports News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: BBC

Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), has been fined $200,000 by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for breaching ethics by signing a contract with betting company 1XBET.



However, there was insufficient evidence to pursue match-fixing allegations against him. Eto'o's lawyers plan to appeal the verdict.



1XBET sponsors Cameroon's top football divisions and international teams, while Fifa's regulations prohibit involvement in football betting.



Last July, a group of amateur clubs in Cameroon called for Eto'o's resignation, citing concerns over his relationship with 1XBET and irregularities at Fecafoot.