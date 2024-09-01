Eto shines as Cameroon fights back in U-20 Women's World Cup opener

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: www.cafonline.com

Cameroon made a remarkable debut in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, securing a 2-2 draw against Mexico in their Group A opener in Colombia.



Despite trailing 2-0 at halftime, with Mexico scoring early through Paola Garcia and Montserrat Saldivar, the Indomitable Lionesses mounted a spirited comeback.



Naomi Eto was the star of the match, scoring twice in the second half, including a late header that earned Cameroon a crucial point.



Eto’s performance has positioned her as a rising star in African football.



Next, Cameroon will face hosts Colombia in their group match.