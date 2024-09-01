You are here: HomeSports2024 09 01Article 1976060

Eto shines as Cameroon fights back in U-20 Women's World Cup opener

Naomi Eto was the star of the match Naomi Eto was the star of the match

Cameroon made a remarkable debut in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, securing a 2-2 draw against Mexico in their Group A opener in Colombia.

Despite trailing 2-0 at halftime, with Mexico scoring early through Paola Garcia and Montserrat Saldivar, the Indomitable Lionesses mounted a spirited comeback.

Naomi Eto was the star of the match, scoring twice in the second half, including a late header that earned Cameroon a crucial point.

Eto’s performance has positioned her as a rising star in African football.

Next, Cameroon will face hosts Colombia in their group match.

