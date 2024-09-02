Eubank Jr targets Benn & Alvarez in next 12 months

Sports News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: BBC

Chris Eubank Jr is aiming for a bout against the renowned Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May and anticipates a confrontation with fellow British boxer Conor Benn "within the next 12 months."



The 34-year-old is scheduled to face Poland's Kamil Szeremeta on October 12 in Saudi Arabia. Eubank Jr has not competed since September, when he successfully avenged a previous stoppage loss to Liam Smith.



"I am eager to re-enter the ring and pursue these significant fights over the coming year," Eubank Jr stated during an interview on the BBC Radio 5 Live Boxing podcast.