You are here: HomeSports2024 06 30Article 1955873

Sports News of Sunday, 30 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Euro 2024: England beat Slovakia to reach quarter-finals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

England beat Slovakia 2-1 to reach quarter-finals England beat Slovakia 2-1 to reach quarter-finals

England's national football team has advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Slovakia in extra time.

The match played in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, saw Slovakia take the lead in the first half with a goal from Ivan Schranz.

England struggled to find their footing, with a disallowed goal from Phil

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment