Euro 2024: England beat Slovakia to reach quarter-finals

Sports News of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

England's national football team has advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Slovakia in extra time.



The match played in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, saw Slovakia take the lead in the first half with a goal from Ivan Schranz.



England struggled to find their footing, with a disallowed goal from Phil



Read full articleFoden adding to their frustration.



However, a stunning overhead kick from Jude Bellingham in the dying minutes of regular time saved England from elimination and forced the match into extra time.



In the extra period, England's Harry Kane scored a header within the first minute, securing the win for the Three Lions and a spot in the quarterfinals. England will face Switzerland on July 6 in Dusseldorf, with the winner advancing to the semifinals.