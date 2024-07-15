Euro 2024: Yamal breaks Pele’s international final record

Sports News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lamine Yamal, the Spain forward, made history by becoming the youngest player to ever participate in a FIFA World Cup or UEFA European Championship final during the match against England on Sunday.



This achievement surpassed the previous record set by Brazil's Pele in 1958. Yamal, who turned 17 the day before the final, played a crucial role by assisting



Read full articlein the first goal, leading Spain to a 2-1 victory over England and securing their fourth Euros title.



Pele, who passed away in 2022, was 17 years and 249 days old when he played in the 1958 World Cup final for Brazil, scoring twice in a 5-2 win against Sweden.



This is the second time in a week that Yamal has broken a record previously held by Pele. In the semifinal match against France, he became the youngest player to feature in a major national team tournament, earning recognition from the Pele Foundation, which oversees the legacy of the legendary striker.



Yamal's outstanding performance earned him the Young Player of the Tournament award.