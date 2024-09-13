Euro preview: Surprise leaders, a Catalan derby & replacing Mbappe

Sports News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: BBC

Heidenheim enters the weekend as unexpected leaders in Germany, having netted six goals without conceding in their first two Bundesliga matches.



Just 15 years ago, the club was competing in the fourth tier, but they secured eighth place in their inaugural Bundesliga season last year, qualifying for Europe where they will take on Chelsea in the Conference League.



Following wins against St Pauli and Augsburg, they are set to face Borussia Dortmund on Friday evening, who are also unbeaten and have yet to allow a goal this season.