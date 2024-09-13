You are here: HomeSports2024 09 13Article 1980764

BBC

Euro preview: Surprise leaders, a Catalan derby & replacing Mbappe

Heidenheim beat St Pauli on the opening day of the Bundesliga season Heidenheim beat St Pauli on the opening day of the Bundesliga season

Heidenheim enters the weekend as unexpected leaders in Germany, having netted six goals without conceding in their first two Bundesliga matches.

Just 15 years ago, the club was competing in the fourth tier, but they secured eighth place in their inaugural Bundesliga season last year, qualifying for Europe where they will take on Chelsea in the Conference League.

Following wins against St Pauli and Augsburg, they are set to face Borussia Dortmund on Friday evening, who are also unbeaten and have yet to allow a goal this season.

