Europa League playoffs: Swiss-Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah scores to inspire Ludogorets to huge 4-0 win over Petrocub

Kwadwo Duah, a Swiss forward of Ghanaian heritage, found the back of the net for Ludogorets on Thursday evening as the team triumphed over Petrocub with a commanding 4-0 scoreline in the Europa League playoffs.



The forward and his teammates have advanced to the final qualifying round for the group stages of the upcoming Europa League season and are



eager to secure their place.



In a match held in Bulgaria, Kwadwo Duah took his position in the attack for Ludogorets and delivered an impressive performance.



His goal in the 23rd minute propelled his team to a decisive victory over Petrocub, providing a significant advantage ahead of the return leg.



The emphatic win was further solidified by a brace from Dinis Almeida in the latter part of the second half, along with a goal from Rwan Seko.



Ludogorets will now aim to maintain this substantial lead in the second leg to ensure their entry into the group stages of the new Europa League season.