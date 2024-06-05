European clubs seek partnership with Kenpong Academy

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Leading football clubs from France, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Croatia, and Norway are set to collaborate with the Kenpong Football Academy, after a successful European tour by the Academy’s CEO, Mr. Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong).



Mr Agyepong held detailed discussions with various clubs and stakeholders during the tour, focusing on player development and improving the Academy’s facilities in Winneba.



He announced that agreements have been finalized with three top European clubs, who will be visiting Ghana in the coming weeks.