Euros omission hardest moment of career - Grealish

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: BBC

Jack Grealish says being left out of England's Euro 2024 squad was the "most difficult thing I have had to deal with in my career".



The Manchester City forward, 28, said he was "heartbroken" but is determined to use the experience as motivation going forward.



Grealish came on as a substitute in England's 3-0 warm-up win against Bosnia-Herzegovina at St James' Park just over a week before the tournament started, but was not included in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad.



England would go on to reach the final, which they lost 2-1 to Spain.