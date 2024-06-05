Evans Osei Wusu is my player of the season – Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu has selected Evans Osei Wusu as the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League Player of the Season.



The 23-year-old striker scored 11 goals in 27 matches as the team clinched their first-ever top-flight title in Ghana.



Amadu praised Wusu's improvement in front of goal after some coaching drills, highlighting his talent and effectiveness.



He also acknowledged the strong performance of Emmanuel Keyekeh but ultimately chose Wusu as the standout player at Samartex.