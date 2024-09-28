Everton beat winless Palace for first victory

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: BBC

Dwight McNeil's two goals in the second half secured Everton's first Premier League win of the season, easing the burden on manager Sean Dyche against a struggling Crystal Palace.



The Toffees had managed only one point from their first five matches, but this victory lifted them out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.



Crystal Palace initially took the lead in the 10th minute when Marc Guehi, the England defender, capitalized on a corner, scoring from close range after a deflection from Maxence Lacroix.