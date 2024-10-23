You are here: HomeSports2024 10 23Article 1997639

Everton legend Ferguson sacked as Inverness manager

Duncan Ferguson has resigned from his role as manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, as reported by BBC Scotland News.

The Scottish League 1 club entered administration on Tuesday due to financial difficulties, resulting in an automatic deduction of 15 points.

Consequently, they find themselves 12 points behind at the bottom of the league table, facing the prospect of relegation to League 2, a mere eight years after competing in the top division.

Regardless of the league they participate in next season, they will commence with a deficit of five points.

