Everton show interest in Real Madrid coach as possible managerial option

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Carlo Ancelotti's tenure as head coach of Real Madrid has been a topic of considerable speculation over the past year and a half.



Despite signing a contract extension until 2026 last December, there is a possibility he may leave earlier, potentially paving the way for Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso to take over.



When Ancelotti's time at the Santiago



Bernabeu concludes, his coaching team is also expected to depart. The 65-year-old is likely to retire, while his son, Davide, may begin his own journey in management.



Davide Ancelotti has been linked to various managerial roles over the past year, including a potential position at Everton, where he served as an assistant to his father.



Other clubs in the Premier League, as well as Sevilla and teams in Serie A, have also shown interest in him.



While Davide is contemplating his future in management, his immediate priority remains with Real Madrid.



If this turns out to be his last season with the club, he aims to conclude it on a high note.