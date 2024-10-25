You are here: HomeSports2024 10 25Article 1998284

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Everton show interest in Real Madrid coach as possible managerial option

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Carlo Ancelotti’s future as Real Madrid head coach is uncertain Carlo Ancelotti’s future as Real Madrid head coach is uncertain

Carlo Ancelotti's tenure as head coach of Real Madrid has been a topic of considerable speculation over the past year and a half.

Despite signing a contract extension until 2026 last December, there is a possibility he may leave earlier, potentially paving the way for Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso to take over.

When Ancelotti's time at the Santiago

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment