Everton win at Ipswich to extend unbeaten run

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: BBC

Everton maintained their unbeaten streak in the Premier League, achieving a 2-0 win over the struggling Ipswich at Portman Road.



Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring for the Toffees, taking advantage of a defensive error from Ipswich to net his third goal of the season from close range.



Further defensive lapses from Ipswich enabled Dwight McNeil to assist Michael Keane, who scored with a powerful left-footed shot from a narrow angle, extending Everton's lead before the break.