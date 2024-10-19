“Everybody can play and score” – Hearts of Oak’s coach Aboubakar Ouattara highlights growing team unity

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Kickgh

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has shown strong faith in his team, emphasizing their humility and dedication as they prepare for their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Dreams FC, following their recent victory over Young Apostles.



The Phobians delivered an impressive performance, clinching a 2-1 win against the newly promoted team last weekend in Wenchi, as they set their sights on the next challenge against Dreams FC.



Hearts of Oak is looking to secure consecutive wins for the first time this season when they face the struggling Still Believe lads at the Tuba AstroTurf in Kasoa on Sunday.