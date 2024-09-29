“Everyone at the club…” – Frenkie de Jong slams media reports amid Barcelona surgery speculation

Sports News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Frenkie de Jong is set to make his eagerly anticipated return to the field. His most recent appearance was during Barcelona's 3-2 defeat in the Clasico back in April.



Initially, he was projected to be sidelined for just a few weeks; however, this absence has extended to five months.



De Jong is anticipated to rejoin matchday squads next week. In preparation for this, he participated in an exclusive interview with the club's Barca One platform.