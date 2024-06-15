Everything is possible if the players believe in themselves – Ghana coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the head coach of Ghana's Black Stars, emphasized the need for improvement in certain areas to achieve success.



He believes that once the team enhances their performance and the players have confidence in themselves, they will secure victories in many matches.



Coach Addo mentioned that despite winning, there are still lessons to be learned.



He highlighted the importance of instilling belief in the players, stating that anything is possible when they trust in their abilities.



Additionally, he acknowledged the challenges faced after a disappointing AFCON but expressed optimism in the team's ability to bounce back.