Ex-Accra Great Olympics PRO, Saint Osei, calls for urgent action against match fixing in Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Former Accra Great Olympics Public Relations Officer, Saint Osei, has called on football authorities to urgently tackle the issue of match-fixing in the Ghana Premier League.



Osei's plea comes after the club's relegation from the 2023/24 season, where they finished in 16th place with 44 points.



In an interview with Peace FM, Osei expressed his concerns about the final day of the season, highlighting video evidence of certain incidents.



He emphasized the need for authorities to take decisive action against match-fixings, alongside efforts to combat hooliganism.