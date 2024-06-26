Ex-Asante Kotoko defender Christopher Nettey close to joining Nations FC

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Christopher Nakai Nettey, the former Great Olympics right-back, is close to joining Nations FC to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.



After leaving Asante Kotoko, the 25-year-old defender played a key role for Great Olympics last season and is now in talks with Nations FC, according to kickgh.com.



Nettey is nearing an agreement on personal terms with Nations FC and is scheduled for a medical check-up in Kumasi this week.



If all goes well with the medical examination, he is expected to be officially introduced by the club the following week.