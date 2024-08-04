Ex-Black Stars keeper Fatawu Dauda urges footballers to plan for retirement while active

Sports News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda has urged footballers to consider planning for their retirement during their active playing careers.



In an interview with Joy Sports, Dauda stressed the significance of financial prudence and looking ahead to the long term. "At times, when you have money, many things cross your mind," Dauda remarked. "Football involves making decisions. I'm not



claiming to be flawless, but I began planning while I was at AshGold.



It's essential to concentrate on your profession and contemplate the future. Picture yourself retiring at 35, and then God grants you another 40 years.



What will you do without a steady income or bonuses?" Dauda underscored the importance of setting aside funds while still engaged in the sport. "You must commence saving money while you're actively involved in football.



Life truly begins after you retire," he emphasized. Dauda's professional journey includes spells with South African teams Chippa United and Orlando Pirates, as well as Ghanaian clubs Okwawu United, AshGold, and Legon Cities. Additionally, he earned 26 caps for the Ghana national team.