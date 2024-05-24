Ex-GPL star reveals why Hearts of Oak would beat Kotoko in Super Clash

Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dan Quaye, a former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, has expressed his belief that Asante Kotoko might buckle under pressure when they go head-to-head with the Phobians in the highly-anticipated Super Clash.



This crucial encounter, taking place on Sunday, May 26, at the Baba Yara Stadium, could potentially determine the fate of both teams in the Ghana Premier League this season.



Despite their recent struggles, with Asante Kotoko suffering a loss to Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak succumbing to a narrow defeat against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium, this match remains a significant fixture.