You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979690

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston lands top coaching job in USA

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Laryea Kingston Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston, the former coach of the Black Starlets, has secured a new position as a coach at RPS Academies in the United States.

In this role, he is responsible for cultivating the upcoming generation of football talent, collaborating with a team of coaches to leverage his expertise in fostering young athletes at the multi-sport academies situated in Saint Lucie, Florida.

The ex-Ghana international, who possesses a UEFA Licence B coaching certificate, is anticipated to utilize his extensive experience to benefit the program.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment