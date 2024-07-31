Ex-Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah in stable condition after suffering food poison - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Yaw Amponsah, the former Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, is currently in a stable condition and is gradually recovering from a poisoning incident.



It was reported that he encountered this unfortunate event while attending a friend's party in Tarkwa over the weekend. Dela Fishbone, a Wontumi Sports Presenter, shared details about the situation on Wontumi TV, mentioning



Read full articlethat Amponsah's plans to travel abroad for business on Wednesday have been postponed due to his health condition.



The specific health facility where he is receiving treatment has not been disclosed by Amponsah.



Despite efforts to gather more information from Amponsah's camp, no suspects have been identified in connection with the poisoning incident.



Nana Yaw Amponsah served as the CEO of Asante Kotoko from August 2020 to August 2023, leading the club to its 24th league title in the 2021/22 season. In January 2024, he assumed a similar position at Moldovan club FC Petrocub Hincesti but left after just six months in July 2024.