Ex-Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce pulls out of 100m

Sports News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: BBC

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the sprint icon, decided to withdraw from the Olympic 100m competition due to injury before her semi-final at Paris 2024 on Saturday.



The 37-year-old Jamaican, a five-time world and two-time Olympic 100m champion, is participating in her final Games before retirement.



Fraser-Pryce, who has amassed 24 global medals, advanced from her heat on Saturday but opted not to compete in the semi-final.



She is a member of Jamaica’s women's 4x100m team, which secured gold in Tokyo three years ago. Fraser-Pryce expressed on Sunday that it was challenging for her to articulate the extent of her disappointment.