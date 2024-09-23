You are here: HomeSports2024 09 23Article 1984757

Source: BBC

Ex-Palace defender Popovic named Australia coach

Tony Popovic played for Australia in the 2006 World Cup Tony Popovic played for Australia in the 2006 World Cup

Tony Popovic, a former defender for Crystal Palace, has been appointed as the head coach of Australia after Graham Arnold's resignation.

Arnold left his position last Friday after a disappointing 1-0 loss at home to Bahrain and a draw with Indonesia during World Cup qualifying earlier in September.

These outcomes have placed Australia in fifth position in the Asian standings, with only the top two teams securing automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

