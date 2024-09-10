You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979648

Source: BBC

Ex-partner who killed Ugandan athlete dies from burns

Rebecca Cheptegei died last week after being doused in petrol and set on fire by a former boyfriend Rebecca Cheptegei died last week after being doused in petrol and set on fire by a former boyfriend

The ex-boyfriend of Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who fatally set her on fire, has succumbed to his own injuries from the incident, according to a hospital official in Kenya.

Dickson Ndiema attacked the marathon athlete as she was coming home from church over a week ago, pouring petrol on her and igniting the flames.

Local authorities reported that the couple had been embroiled in a dispute regarding a small plot of land in north-west Kenya, where Cheptegei resided and trained.

