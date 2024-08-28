You are here: HomeSports2024 08 28Article 1974470

Source: Footballghana

Experienced Jordan Ayew determined to do well for us, says Leicester City manager Steve Cooper

Jordan Ayew Jordan Ayew

The Black Stars forward officially joined the Foxes last Friday, concluding a six-year tenure at Crystal Palace.

In his inaugural match for Leicester City today, Jordan Ayew netted an impressive goal, contributing to the team's 4-0 triumph over Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Cup.

Following the match, manager Steve Cooper emphasized the significance of the goal, highlighting Jordan Ayew's commitment to aiding Leicester City in achieving success in the Premier League after his initial score.

