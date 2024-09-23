You are here: HomeSports2024 09 23Article 1985063

Source: BBC

Exploring the 'dark arts' in Man City v Arsenal

Manchester City's Kyle Walker and John Stones criticized Arsenal for using 'dark arts' tactics during their Premier League clash, where Arsenal played with 10 men.

BBC Sport's chief football writer, Phil McNulty, referred to Arsenal as "streetwise," while manager Mikel Arteta called their defensive effort in the 2-2 draw—after Leandro Trossard's red card just before halftime—"a miracle."

City manager Pep Guardiola praised his team, who equalized in the 98th minute through substitute Stones, describing them as "an honest team."

