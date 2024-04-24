FA Cup: Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United ‘got away with it’ in shootout win over Coventry

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag conceded that his team narrowly escaped defeat to secure a spot in the FA Cup final. However, he dismissed the notion that their penalty shootout victory against Championship side Coventry was embarrassing.



Despite being 3-0 ahead and in control with only 20 minutes remaining, United once again squandered their lead and were forced into extra time. It was only through a disallowed goal by Coventry's Victor Torp, ruled out by video assistant referee Peter Bankes, that United avoided defeat.



While they eventually emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, their recent struggles in maintaining leads against Brentford and Chelsea in the Premier League have raised concerns about Ten Hag and his players.



He acknowledged the inconsistency in their performance, stating that they can reach great heights but also plummet to low levels within the same game.



He emphasized the need to improve in such situations and expressed relief at getting away with the win. Despite Brazilian winger Antony's gesture towards the Coventry fans, it was evident that the Coventry players received more applause from their supporters, while United retreated to the dressing room somewhat sheepishly.



Eric ten Hag rejected the idea that the day had been embarrassing for his expensively assembled squad, asserting that the near-collapse should not be used to judge his managerial tenure.



He highlighted the challenges posed by injuries and the lack of players in their preferred positions, emphasizing that reaching the final for two consecutive years is an accomplishment.



While he acknowledges the team's mistakes, he maintains that it is not an embarrassment.