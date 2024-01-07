FA Cup: Nsoatreman edge Victory Club Warriors for last 16 spot

Sports News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Nsoatreman FC secured a hard-fought victory, earning a spot in the Round of 16 of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win against Victory Club Warriors at the Nana Koromansah Park on Friday, December 5, 2024.



In a tightly contested match, both sides were seemingly heading for a penalty shootout before Abdul Manaf Umar broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute.



Exploiting the visitors’ hesitant defending, Manaf capitalized on the opportunity and fired a precise shot into the roof from close range.



Despite Victory Club Warriors displaying resilience and pushing for a late equalizer, they were thwarted by the solid defensive line of the home team.



This victory marks a significant achievement for Nsoatreman FC, as they aim to replicate or surpass their performance from the previous season when they reached the semi-finals.



Maxwell Konadu and his team are now setting their sights on the FA Cup title as they advance into the next round of the competition.