FA Cup always exposes weak teams in the Premier League - MTN FA Cup Chairman

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Wilson Arthur, the Chairman of the MTN FA Cup committee, has highlighted the fact that the MTN FA Cup consistently exposes clubs with weak foundations.



The upcoming quarter-finals of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup are set to take place on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31, 2024.



During an interview with Citi Sports, Wilson Arthur, who is also the owner of Skyy FC and the Chairman of the MTN FA Cup, asserts that the clubs competing in the quarter-finals have earned their place through merit, not by chance.



"Nania, for instance, eliminated Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium and Great Olympics. Legon Cities, in turn, eliminated Nania. This clearly indicates that the clubs in the quarter-finals have earned their spot through their performance, not by coincidence," he said.



"When a team's fundamentals are weak, the MTN FA Cup will expose them. This is the nature of the competition, which solely relies on form," he added.



The winner of the 2023/2024 MTN FA Cup will represent Ghana in the CAF inter-club competition in the following season.



Nsoatreman FC, last season's semifinalist, will face Karela United at Nana Amoah Koronmansah Park, while Legon Cities will go up against the 2015/2016 winners, Bechem United, at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



Bofoakwa Tano, a Premier League team, will host Skyy FC, a Division One side, at the Sunyani Coronation Park.



The match between Defending Champions Dreams FC and Soccer Intellectuals has been rescheduled due to Dreams FC's involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup Quarter Final against Stade Malien.