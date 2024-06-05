You are here: HomeSports2024 06 05Article 1946549

FC Basel eyeing Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe for potential Swiss Super League transfer

Isaac Pappoe Isaac Pappoe

FC Basel is interested in signing Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe, who has impressed during his time at FC Aarau in the Challenge League.

The 20-year-old player's performance has caught the attention of the Swiss Super League club, and there is a possibility that he will soon be wearing the FC Basel jersey.

Pappoe, who spent the season on loan at FC Aarau, made a significant contribution to their campaign with one goal and five assists in 25 appearances.

