FC Basel eyeing Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe for potential Swiss Super League transfer

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

FC Basel is interested in signing Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe, who has impressed during his time at FC Aarau in the Challenge League.



The 20-year-old player's performance has caught the attention of the Swiss Super League club, and there is a possibility that he will soon be wearing the FC Basel jersey.



Pappoe, who spent the season on loan at FC Aarau, made a significant contribution to their campaign with one goal and five assists in 25 appearances.