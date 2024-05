Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman, along with three other FC Nordsjaelland players, bid an emotional goodbye after their last match of the season.



The club expressed their gratitude and wished Martin Frese, Ibrahim Osman, Andreas Schjelderup, and Christian Rasmussen the best as they embarked on new journeys.



The farewell took place during Sunday's game at Right to Dream Park.