Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

In 2018, a collaborative effort between Michael Geiger, Tomomi Tanaka, and Camille Nuamah resulted in an economic review focused on Ghana.



The review, titled "Ghana's growth history: New growth momentum since the 1990s helped put Ghana at the forefront of poverty reduction in Africa," highlighted the positive impact of increased agricultural production and human capital development on Ghana's poverty reduction efforts.



Notably, poverty rates among cocoa farmers decreased from 60% in 1991 to 24% in 2005.



As someone who grew up in the Western Region during the 1990s, I witnessed firsthand the significant contribution of this region to Ghana's economic growth.