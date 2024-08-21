You are here: HomeSports2024 08 21Article 1972091

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Samartex hold recovery training session after narrow win over Victoria Utd

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

FC Samartex FC Samartex

FC Samartex, the champions of Ghana, have commenced their preparations for the upcoming second leg against Victoria United in the CAF Champions League.

Last week, the Ghana Premier League team traveled to Cameroon to compete in the first leg of the CAF Champions League group stage qualification match.

The encounter took place at the Japoma Sports Stadium,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment