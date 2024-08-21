FC Samartex hold recovery training session after narrow win over Victoria Utd

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Samartex, the champions of Ghana, have commenced their preparations for the upcoming second leg against Victoria United in the CAF Champions League.



Last week, the Ghana Premier League team traveled to Cameroon to compete in the first leg of the CAF Champions League group stage qualification match.



The encounter took place at the Japoma Sports Stadium,



where FC Samartex managed to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory after 90 minutes of play.



Upon their return to Ghana on Monday, the team engaged in a recovery training session today.



A comprehensive training session is scheduled for Wednesday to further enhance their readiness for the second leg against Victoria United.



To maintain their slim advantage from the first leg, the Ghanaian champions will need to deliver an exceptional performance next weekend.