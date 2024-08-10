FC Samartex regrets missing out on home support for CAF Champions League campaign

Sports News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

FC Samartex 1996, the champions of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, are gearing up to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League.



While the team is eager for the challenge, they have expressed their disappointment at the inability to compete in front of their home supporters.



Alex Ayamba, a member of the management team, highlighted the significant



contribution of their fans to their league triumph.



"We would have preferred to play in front of our supporters, as they played a crucial role in our league victory. We feel at ease when competing before our fans, so it is unfortunate that we cannot host the matches here," he stated in an interview with Peace FM, as reported by Gabsfeed.



In preparation for their initial preliminary match against Victoria United, Samartex engaged in six weeks of rigorous training. The team also successfully hosted the 2024 Nsenkyire Cup competition, where they showcased new signings to their dedicated fanbase. Notable players such as Kofi Agbesimah, Mohammed Alhassan Mankuyeli, and Japhet Norvienyo captivated local supporters with their outstanding performances.



Despite not being able to play at home, FC Samartex is determined to make a significant impression in this esteemed continental tournament.