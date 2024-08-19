You are here: HomeSports2024 08 19Article 1971503

Sports News of Monday, 19 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Samartex secure narrow away win over Cameroonian club Victoria United in CAF Champions League opener

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Samartex FC Samartex FC

FC Samartex, the champions of Ghana, have made a remarkable debut in the CAF Champions League by securing a victory against the Cameroonian team, Victoria United, on Sunday.

The Timber giants exhibited both resilience and determination, achieving a significant away win in the first leg of the competition.

The first half concluded in an exhilarating goalless draw,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment