FC Samartex secure narrow away win over Cameroonian club Victoria United in CAF Champions League opener

FC Samartex, the champions of Ghana, have made a remarkable debut in the CAF Champions League by securing a victory against the Cameroonian team, Victoria United, on Sunday.



The Timber giants exhibited both resilience and determination, achieving a significant away win in the first leg of the competition.



The first half concluded in an exhilarating goalless draw,



as both teams faced challenges in finding the net during the intense match held at the Japoma Stadium.



Although Victoria United initially controlled the game, Samartex maintained their composure, successfully preventing the home side from scoring.



Samartex's coach, Nurudeen Amadu, fielded a robust starting eleven with the aim of obtaining a favorable outcome, which ultimately proved effective.



Following the halftime interval, the Ghanaian champions enhanced their performance and managed to secure a narrow victory.



Forward Emmanuel Mamah netted the crucial goal, ensuring that the reigning holders of the Ghana Premier League emerged victorious.



Samartex is set to host Victoria United in the return leg on Sunday, August 25, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The aggregate winner of both matches will advance to the second preliminary round, where they may encounter the Moroccan powerhouse, Raja Club Athletic, for a chance to enter the group stages.