FC Samartex to face Nsoatreman FC in Champion of Champions clash on August 31

The reigning champions of the Ghana Premier League, FC Samartex 1996, are poised to compete against the 2024 FA Cup victors, Nsoatreman FC, in the eagerly awaited Champion of Champions match scheduled for August 31, 2024.

This traditional season opener will commence at 6 pm at TNA Park in Tarkwa.

FC Samartex 1996 exceeded expectations in the

