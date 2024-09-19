You are here: HomeSports2024 09 19Article 1983605

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

FIA boss used 'stereotypical' language - Hamilton

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem (right, with Lewis Hamilton) pictured at the 2022 Azerbaijan FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem (right, with Lewis Hamilton) pictured at the 2022 Azerbaijan

Lewis Hamilton has criticized FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for employing "stereotypical" language that carries a "racial element" in his efforts to curb the airing of profanity during Formula 1 events.

Ben Sulayem, who leads the governing body of motorsport, remarked that F1 needs to "distinguish between our sport - motorsport - and rap music."

In response, Hamilton stated, "Referring to 'rappers' is quite stereotypical. When you consider it, the majority of rappers are black."

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment