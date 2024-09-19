FIA boss used 'stereotypical' language - Hamilton

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: BBC

Lewis Hamilton has criticized FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for employing "stereotypical" language that carries a "racial element" in his efforts to curb the airing of profanity during Formula 1 events.



Ben Sulayem, who leads the governing body of motorsport, remarked that F1 needs to "distinguish between our sport - motorsport - and rap music."



In response, Hamilton stated, "Referring to 'rappers' is quite stereotypical. When you consider it, the majority of rappers are black."