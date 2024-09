Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: BBC

The FIA, Formula 1's governing body, has confirmed that McLaren's rear wing adheres to regulations, following concerns raised by Red Bull regarding its legality.



Footage from the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix suggested that a section of McLaren's rear wing was bending upwards during the straight.



An FIA representative stated that McLaren's wing had successfully passed all flexibility tests and meets the required standards.