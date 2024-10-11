FIA wrong to make big story out of swearing - Steiner

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: BBC

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has criticized the FIA for overreacting to the swearing incident involving Max Verstappen.



The three-time world champion received a community service penalty from Formula 1's governing body following his use of profanity during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.



Steiner, known for his colorful language on the Netflix series Drive to Survive, remarked, "Max did not direct his swearing at anyone; he simply expressed his frustration about his car."